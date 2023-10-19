ADVERTISEMENT

CRPF discusses evolving law and order situation in wake of Manipur crisis 

October 19, 2023 04:45 am | Updated 05:02 am IST - NEW DELHI

The need for modernising the Rapid Action Force that is deployed for crowd control in Manipur was deliberated upon

The Hindu Bureau

Security personnel stand guard as students protest against the “killing” of two missing students by unknown miscreants and demand peace in Manipur, Imphal, on September 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Top officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on October 18 discussed the evolving law and order situation in the country in the light of challenges being faced in Manipur, the CRPF said.

The CRPF organised its annual conference to review the operational preparedness of the force. The need for modernising the Rapid Action Force (RAF) that is deployed for crowd control in Manipur was deliberated upon.

ALSO READ
Central security forces flood crisis-hit Manipur

The conference, led by Director-General Sujoy Lal Thaosen, provided a platform to the field commanders for a thorough and fruitful deliberation on a wide range of issues covering operations in all the theatres where CRPF is deployed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Thaosen emphasised that 21st-century security challenges require a more focused approach, a combination of new skills and tactics and an upgradation of technology.

The D-G asked field commanders to work diligently to ensure peaceful conduct of the upcoming Assembly elections in five States.

The challenge posed by newer and deadlier Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was also discussed in the light of changing tactics being employed by the Maoists. The need for better detection capabilities was emphasised. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US