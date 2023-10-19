CRPF discusses evolving law and order situation in wake of Manipur crisis 

October 19, 2023 04:45 am | Updated 05:02 am IST - NEW DELHI

Top officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on October 18 discussed the evolving law and order situation in the country in the light of challenges being faced in Manipur, the CRPF said.

The CRPF organised its annual conference to review the operational preparedness of the force. The need for modernising the Rapid Action Force (RAF) that is deployed for crowd control in Manipur was deliberated upon.

The conference, led by Director-General Sujoy Lal Thaosen, provided a platform to the field commanders for a thorough and fruitful deliberation on a wide range of issues covering operations in all the theatres where CRPF is deployed.

Mr. Thaosen emphasised that 21st-century security challenges require a more focused approach, a combination of new skills and tactics and an upgradation of technology.

The D-G asked field commanders to work diligently to ensure peaceful conduct of the upcoming Assembly elections in five States.

The challenge posed by newer and deadlier Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was also discussed in the light of changing tactics being employed by the Maoists. The need for better detection capabilities was emphasised.

