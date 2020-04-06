Coronavirus | CRPF DG, 14 senior officers test negative

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General A.P Maheshwari and 14 senior officers who had gone into self-quarantine have tested negative for COVID-19.

They had gone into self quarantine a day ago after it was found that they came in indirect contact with the Chief Medical Officer of the CRPF who had tested positive for virus symptoms on April 2. The CMO reportedly contracted the virus at a transit guest house in Saket while he was on leave. It was this guest house that an officer who met Mr. Maheshwari had visited. The said officer, who was the primary contact, has also tested negative.

On Sunday, Mr. Maheshwari tweeted, “Intermediate and linked personnel including self have tested negative as per reports flowing today. However, further protocols will be followed as per medical advice.”

The CRPF is one of the largest central armed police forces (CAPF) deployed for internal security in the Maoist-affected areas, Jammu and Kashmir, northeast and other parts of the country.

He had earlier said as a precautionary measure he had restricted his movements as part of “responsibility to break the chain” adding that he was working from home till further clarity.

K. Vijay Kumar, Senior Security Advisor in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) who had met Mr. Maheshwari, has also gone into quarantine.

Both the officers had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla at Mr. Shah’s residence on March 29 to hand over a cheque of ₹116 crore as a contribution from all paramilitary forces to the PM-CARES fund.

Mr. Shah has not gone into a quarantine and an officer clarified that the meeting took place much before.