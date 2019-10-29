CRPF bunker fired at in J&K’s Pulwama

Suspected militants attacked a bullet-proof CRPF post in Pulwama on October 29 but there were no casualties, said officials.
The paramilitary force’s officials said the suspected militants fired multiple gun shots at a bunker of the 72nd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force at about 3.30 p.m. in the Drabgam area of Rajpora in Pulwama.
At least six to eight bullets were fired by unidentified persons at the CRPF post with the personnel deployed on law and order duty in the area, they said.
The CRPF troops too opened fire in retaliation, they said, adding no casualties have been reported on the either side.
A search operation has been launched in the area after additional forces arrived, a senior official said.
Depending on initial reports, the local police had described the strike as one on an Army patrolling team.
