National

CRPF bunker fired at in J&K’s Pulwama

Google Maps image locates Drapgam area of Rajpora in Pulwama.

Google Maps image locates Drapgam area of Rajpora in Pulwama.  

more-in

CRPF officials said suspected militants fired multiple gun shots at a bullet-proof bunker of the 72nd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force in the Drabgam area of Rajpora in Pulwama.

Suspected militants attacked a bullet-proof CRPF post in Pulwama on October 29 but there were no casualties, said officials.

The paramilitary force’s officials said the suspected militants fired multiple gun shots at a bunker of the 72nd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force at about 3.30 p.m. in the Drabgam area of Rajpora in Pulwama.

At least six to eight bullets were fired by unidentified persons at the CRPF post with the personnel deployed on law and order duty in the area, they said.

The CRPF troops too opened fire in retaliation, they said, adding no casualties have been reported on the either side.

A search operation has been launched in the area after additional forces arrived, a senior official said.

Depending on initial reports, the local police had described the strike as one on an Army patrolling team.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 29, 2019 10:00:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/crpf-bunker-fired-at-in-jks-pulawama/article29823831.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY