CRPF asks Manipur-origin personnel on leave in State to report to nearest base after CoBRA commando shot dead

May 06, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - New Delhi

A CRPF CoBRA commando on leave was shot dead by armed assailants in his village in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Friday, officials said.

Constable Chonkholen Haokip of delta company of the 204th CoBRA battalion was killed around 2-3 pm, they said.

Also read | Central security forces flood crisis-hit Manipur

The circumstances in which he was killed are not clear, but it is understood that some assailants donning police-like fatigue entered his village and killed him, senior officials told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is a specialised guerilla warfare commando unit of the Central Reserve Police Force and the toughest and physically fit personnel can join its ranks. Most of its 10 battalions are deployed for anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand apart from some units tasked for counter-insurgency operations in the northeastern part of the country.

The CRPF directed its personnel hailing from Manipur and on leave in their home State to "immediately" report to their nearest security base with family members in the wake of the CoBRA commando being killed.

The headquarters of the 3.25-lakh personnel strong force in Delhi asked all its field commanders to "promptly" contact their off-duty personnel hailing from Manipur and convey them the message.

The directive, accessed by PTI, asks all personnel hailing from Manipur and on leave in their home State to "report immediately" to their nearest security force base along with their family if they feel "unsafe or insecure".

It has asked its Manipur and Nagaland Sector Office, headquartered in Imphal, to extend "all possible assistance to such personnel promptly".

ADVERTISEMENT