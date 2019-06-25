Cross-LoC traders meet in Tashkent, urge trade resumption

Three months after the Home Ministry suspended cross-Line of Control trade in J&K, traders on both sides have met in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent and urged India and Pakistan to “come up with the modalities and technical mechanism to restore the operation as soon as possible”.

“Both the governments did not do enough to put the mechanisms on modern lines, which left the twin routes vulnerable to possible misuse. The abrupt suspension of trade has resulted into an opportunity loss,” said a joint statement of the traders issued after a three-day meeting.

At least 19 traders bodies signed the joint statement. The meeting was facilitated by the Conciliation Resources, an independent organisation working in many conflict zones.

The traders also assured their respective governments of their full support and assistance in putting the trade on modern and transparent lines for economic development and peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The confidence-building measures like trade and travel across the LoC have contributed in building trust and enhancing shared understanding between the regions and communities. It also demonstrated the statesmanship of Indian and Pakistanin leadership,” the statement said.

The Ministry suspended the trade on April 18 citing “funnelling of illegal weapons, narcotics and fake currency” as reasons. The decision followed the investigations carried out by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which suggested a significant number of trading concerns engaged in LoC trade were being operated by persons “closely associated with banned terrorist organisations”. It came in the backdrop of the Pulwama attack in February.

“Businesses can be viewed separately from politics as in the case of India-Pakistan International Trade, which has continued uninterruptedly despite many bilateral setbacks,” the traders suggested.

The cross-LoC trade was started in 2008 between two parts of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir by setting up two Trade Facilitation Centres located at Uri’s Salamabad in Baramulla, and Chakkan-da-Bagh in Poonch. The trade would takes place four days a week. It was based on barter system and zero duty basis.