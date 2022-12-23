17, including 5 policemen, held in cross-LoC narcotics trade case in Kashmir

December 23, 2022 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Seventeen people, including five policemen, were arrested in north Kashmir’s Kupwara and Baramulla districts in connection with a probe into narcotics-smuggling modules originating from Pakistan, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police said on Friday.

Besides five policemen, a political activist, contractor and shopkeeper were among those arrested in multiple raids. The police described it as “one of the biggest successes against drug smuggling and peddling in Kupwara”.

“Shakir Ali Khan, a Pakistan-based handler originally hailing from Keran has been revealed to be the main supplier of narcotics, to his son Tahmeed Khan on this side of Line of Control (LoC). On Tahmeed’s confession and disclosure, two packets of heroin-like narcotics weighing close to 2 kg have been recovered from his house. Tahmeed used to transport it to Kupwara to sell it among his friends and other arrested associates to earn huge sums of money,” the police said.

Tahmeed’s father Shakir first crossed Line of Control (LoC) in early 1990s to join militant ranks. After obtaining training in illegal arms and ammunition, Shakir infiltrated back and remained one of the top active militants of Hizbul Mujahideen for quite some time in Keran–Kupwara sector. Feeling the heat from security forces, Shakir again crossed LoC and exfiltrated to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and is now a top militant handler also involved in pushing arms, ammunition and narcotics into Kashmir Valley, the police said.

According to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) official, about 5 kg of narcotics valued at ₹5 crore was smuggled from Pakistan by the Indian head of this module, Tahmeed, during the last three months.

“Out of this 5 kg, about 2 kg has been recovered, 1 kg had already been circulated among drug peddlers and addicts and about 2 kg remains to be traced,” the police said.

The latest police clampdown on the module started after the police zeroed in on some drug peddlers active in Kupwara town and its adjoining areas and arrested Muhammad Waseem Najar, a poultry shop owner from Kupwara’s Darzipura, “with some quantity of narcotics”.

“Najar admitted to be a part of a big group of drug peddlers and disclosed the names of some of his associates belonging to Kupwara and Baramulla’s Uri. In subsequent raids, 16 more people were arrested,” the police said.

The busting of this drug-smuggling and peddling module has yet again exposed the direct involvement of Pakistan-based handlers in pumping narcotics into Kashmir Valley aimed at destroying Kashmiri youth, the police said.

This year, 85 cases have been registered against 161 persons in Kupwara. Around 33 people involved in narcotics smuggling have been detained and lodged in different jails under Public safety Act (PSA).