Cross-border terror: India to speak up at Bahamas meeting

India will strongly articulate the need to strengthen counter terrorism measures and prevent radicalisation of youth through information and communication technology (ICT) at the Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting that begins on Monday in the islands of the Bahamas.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar, who will represent India at the meeting, said, “In particular, I would like to highlight that the promotion of terrorists is a phenomenon of which India has been a victim. From across the border, they come and create problems.”

The international community needs to stand strongly against them, he said.

Terrorism in any form, whatever be the reason, is bad for the human race.”

Addressing the issue of using ICT and social media platforms to recruit terrorists and radicalise youth is also part of the agenda. “Radicalisation slips into terrorism and we need to keep a close watch on the use of technology,” said Mr. Prasad.

Face-off in UN

Like the September face-off at the United Nations General Assembly, India and Pakistan could once again spar here as well — Pakistan is also a member of the Commonwealth.

Cyber crimes, climate change, the practice of child marriage, and the need for effective laws, to deal with these issues are also important items on the agenda.