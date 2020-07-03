Criminals have become fearless, says Priyanka Gandhi after U.P. police encounter

New Delhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said that criminals in Uttar Pradesh had become fearless as law and order in the State had deteriorated.

Offering her condolences to the policemen who were killed on duty in Kanpur on Friday morning, Ms. Vadra pointed out that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself was in charge of the Home portfolio that looked after law and order.

“While going to arrest criminals, a police team faced indiscriminate firing and 8 policemen including a Circle Officer has been martyred. I offer my condolences to the family members of the martyrs of UP police,” Ms. Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Law and order has severely deteriorated. Criminals have become fearless. Common people and even police are not safe. The responsibility of maintaining law and order lies with the Chief Minister himself. He should take strict action and not leave any room for complacency,” she added.