Criminals have become fearless, says Priyanka Gandhi after U.P. police encounter

New Delhi
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said that criminals in Uttar Pradesh had become fearless as law and order in the State had deteriorated.
Offering her condolences to the policemen who were killed on duty in Kanpur on Friday morning, Ms. Vadra pointed out that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself was in charge of the Home portfolio that looked after law and order.
“While going to arrest criminals, a police team faced indiscriminate firing and 8 policemen including a Circle Officer has been martyred. I offer my condolences to the family members of the martyrs of UP police,” Ms. Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi.
“Law and order has severely deteriorated. Criminals have become fearless. Common people and even police are not safe. The responsibility of maintaining law and order lies with the Chief Minister himself. He should take strict action and not leave any room for complacency,” she added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath