Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill to be introduced in Parliament next week 

Three hours allotted for discussion in Rajya Sabha

The Union government will table the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022, in Parliament next week, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal informed Rajya Sabha on Friday.

While details of the Bill were immediately not known, a total of three-hours has been allocated for discussing the bill in the Upper House next week after it has been introduced and passed by Lok Sabha.

Other than this, the Upper House will also take up Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (with respect to the State of Jharkhand), the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, (with respect to State of Uttar Pradesh), the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment ) Bill, 2022 and the Indian Antarctica Bill, 2022, Mr. Meghwal told the House.

The SC and ST Order Bill, 2022 of Uttar Pradesh seeks to amend the list of reserved category citizens in the State. The Bill that was to be tabled in the first half of the Budget session in February, was stalled by the Election Commission due to the pending Assembly elections then.

The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2022, will provide a regulatory framework for India’s research activities in Antarctica and protect the environment in the icy continent.

Other legislative business for the week includes consideration and return of the Appropriation Bill, 2022, as passed by the Lok Sabha, consideration and return of the Finance Bill, 2022 and discussion on the working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.