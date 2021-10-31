National

Criminal law should not be set in motion without proper probe: Supreme Court

Criminal law should not be set into motion without adequate investigation of facts on mere suspicion, the Supreme Court has said while quashing a criminal case against the director of a company.

A Bench of Justices R.S. Reddy and Sanjiv Khanna said vicarious liability is attracted when the offence is committed with the consent, connivance, or is attributable to the neglect on the part of a director, manager, secretary, or other officer of the company.

In law, vicarious liability is the responsibility assigned to an employer, resulting from the actions of an employee.

“Criminal law should not be set into motion as a matter of course or without adequate and necessary investigation of facts on mere suspicion, or when the violation of law is doubtful.

“It is the duty and responsibility of the public officer to proceed responsibly and ascertain the true and correct facts. Execution of law without appropriate acquaintance with legal provisions and comprehensive sense of their application may result in an innocent being prosecuted,” the apex court said.

On the issue of summon, the Bench said it is the court’s duty not to issue summons in a mechanical and routine manner. “It is the duty of the Magistrate to apply his mind to see whether on the basis of the allegations made and the evidence, a prima facie case for taking cognisance and summoning the accused is made out or not,” the Bench said in its October 29 judgment.

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by Dayle de Souza challenging an order of Madhya Pradesh, which dismissed his plea seeking quashing of the case against him.

Resultantly, and for the reasons stated above, we would allow the present appeal and quash the summoning order and the proceedings against the present appellant.

The petitioner, director of Writer Safeguard Pvt. Ltd., had entered into an agreement, titled “Agreement for Servicing and Replenishment of Automated Teller Machines”, with NCR Corporation India Private Ltd.

The NCR corporation having earlier entered into an agreement with the State Bank of India for maintenance and upkeep of the State Bank of India’s ATMs. On February 19, 2014, the Labour Enforcement Officer (Central) inspected the SBI’s ATM and later issued a notice alleging non-compliance with the provisions of the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, and Minimum Wages (Central) Rules, 1950 at the ATM. After more than four months, the Labour Enforcement Officer (Central), informed the petitioner and Vinod Singh (director of M.P. unit) that they were required to appear in the court on August 14, 2014. On August 14, 2014, the Labour Enforcement Officer (Central) filed a criminal complaint before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, under Section 22A of the Act who took cognisance of the offence and issued a bailable warrant against the appellant and Vinod Singh.

The petitioner later moved the high court for quashing the complaint, which dismissed his petition.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Centre likely to make fresh attempt to reach consensus with states for an all-India judicial service

Kerala State Electricity Board can meet power requirements for SilverLine project, says KSEB chairman

11 killed, four injured in road accident in Uttarakhand's Chakrata

Haryana bans firecrackers in 14 National Capital Region districts

30 fall ill after consuming spurious toddy, recovered

Maharashtra Minister’s allegations against NCB official Wankhede baseless: Athawale

Zydus Cadila agrees to reduce its Covid vaccine price to ₹265 a dose, final decision soon: Sources

After Rahul, Mamata visit Goa, CM Pramod Sawant says he welcomes 'political tourism'

Two former NC legislators among dozen leaders join BJP in Jammu

Cruise drugs case: PIL in Supreme Court seeks CBI probe, direction to Centre to frame witness protection scheme

Eastern Air Command chief reviews operational preparedness at two IAF stations

SP MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh resigns from U.P. Assembly alleging non-fulfilment of promises by BJP government

Customers can now subscribe to Atal Pension Yojana via Aadhaar eKYC: PFRDA

Chhattisgarh: 14 Naxals surrender in Dantewada

New cheating case registered in Pune against NCB witness Kiran Gosavi

BJP's Rajib Banerjee returns to TMC at Tripura rally

Wait for visa appointment to be longer: U.S. Embassy

Punjab’s investor summit sees investment commitment to tune of ₹7,700 crore

PM Modi to hold meeting with district magistrates on November 3 to address low Covid vaccination coverage

Amaravati farmers to embark on 45-day Maha Padayatra
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 31, 2021 5:58:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/criminal-law-should-not-be-set-in-motion-without-proper-probe-supreme-court/article37267297.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY