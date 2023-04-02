Criminal defamation case | Rahul Gandhi to file appeal in Surat sessions court on April 3

April 02, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - New Delhi,

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s legal team will move an appeal in a sessions court in Surat on Monday to stay his conviction in a defamation case over his 2019 remark about the Modi surname.

Mr. Gandhi will be present in court. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel and senior leader K.C. Venugopal are likely to accompany him.

Sources said senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi has supervised the process of filing the appeal, which will be moved by senior advocate R.S. Cheema in Surat.

The appeal is against the March 23 order by Chief Judicial Magistrate H.H. Verma that held the Congress leader guilty in defamation case over his 2019 remark about the Modi surname.

"I have a question. Why do all of them — all of these thieves — have Modi Modi Modi in their names? Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi. And if we search a bit more, many more Modis will come out,” Mr Gandhi had said at an election rally ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

BJP MLA Purnesh Modi filed a defamation case that led to Mr. Gandhi's conviction with a two-year prison term and his subsequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

In his March 23 order, Chief Judicial Magistrate Verma had given 30 days’ time to file an appeal and suspended Mr. Gandhi’s sentence. The court had also approved his bail on a surety of ₹15,000.