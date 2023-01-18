ADVERTISEMENT

Crime Branch busts espionage network involved in leaking sensitive information related to Finance Ministry

January 18, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - New Delhi

Contractual employee in the Ministry, Sumit, a data entry operator was arrested for espionage activities in lieu of money and providing classified data to foreign countries

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted an espionage network involved in leaking sensitive information related to the Ministry of Finance.

Contractual employee in the Ministry, Sumit, a data entry operator was arrested for espionage activities in lieu of money and providing classified data to foreign countries, news agency ANI reported .

“During his search, one mobile phone which was being used by him for sharing secret information related to the Ministry of Finance was recovered from his possession. Case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act,” Delhi Police Crime Branch was quoted as saying by ANI.

The development comes just a few days ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2023, which is scheduled be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 in the Parliament.

(With inputs from ANI)

