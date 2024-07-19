GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cries and dust filled coaches as train derailed in Gonda

Eight coaches of the train went off the track in the Motiganj area; the loud noise of the coaches toppling over to the left was followed by loud cries of the passengers, especially terrified children

Published - July 19, 2024 02:33 am IST - Gonda, U.P.

PTI

Sandeep Kumar remembers hearing the cries of a boy and his coach getting filled with dust as the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed on July 18.

“I remember the loud cries of a boy sitting on the berth across from me. For a moment, the coach was filled with dust and it was all dark. I don’t remember what happened in the next few seconds. I only remember the cries and that some passengers pulled my hand and helped me get out of the window,” said Mr. Kumar, who was travelling in a sleeper coach.

Opposition parties question Modi government over lapses in rail safety measures

Eight coaches of the train derailed in the Motiganj area, about 150 km from Lucknow, near Gonda on Thursday, leaving two passengers dead and several injured.

The passenger train heading to Dibrugarh from Chandigarh crossed the Gonda station at 1:58 p.m. The next stop was Basti, but it derailed shortly after it crossed the Motiganj railway station.

“I was sitting near the window when I heard a loud noise,” recalled another passenger Manish Tiwari, adding that he felt a jerk that hurled him to the roof of the coach.

Shaukat Ansari, admitted in the Community Health Centre (CHC), Mankapur, said that he sustained injuries on his face while his father suffered injuries on his back.

The loud noise of the coaches leaving the track and toppling over to the left was followed by loud cries of the passengers, especially children. The passengers started coming out of the emergency windows and doors of the tilted sleeper coaches.

Passengers had to wade through knee-deep water in the fields on either side of the track to reach the nearby approach road. Others, shocked by the accident or injured, sat on the track itself, waiting to be rescued.

The rescuers were seen entering the damaged coaches to ensure that no passenger was left behind.

