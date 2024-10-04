GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cricketer-actor Salil Ankola's mother found dead in Pune flat

As per the official, the body of former cricketer Salil Ankola's mother was found in her flat on Prabhat Road in Deccan Gymkhana area in the afternoon

Published - October 04, 2024 11:48 pm IST - Pune

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Former cricketer Salil Ankola's mother was found dead in her Pune flat on Friday with her throat slit, a police official said, adding the injuries prima facie look "self inflicted".

The body of Mala Ashok Ankola (77) was found in her flat on Prabhat Road in Deccan Gymkhana area in the afternoon, the official said.

"The incident came to light after her maid came to the flat and then alerted relatives after no one answered the door," he said.

"When the door was opened, the woman was found dead with her throat slit. Prima facie, it looks like the injuries are self-inflicted. However, we are probing the case from all angles," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Sandip Singh Gill.

She was suffering from some mental ailment, Mr. Gill added.

Salil Ankola played one Test and 20 ODIs between 1989 and 1997. The fast-medium bowler later acted in films and TV serials.

