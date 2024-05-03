Crew of MSC Aries freed on humanitarian grounds: Iran

May 03, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI

All the Indian sailors on board the Portuguese flagged vessel MSC Aries have been released, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on May 3. This information was shared by Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a telephone conversation with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna. The ship also had several Estonian crew members, and the Iranian side said crew belonging to multiple nationalities have been released on humanitarian grounds.

“Amirabdollahian said the ship, which turned off its radar in the territorial waters of Iran and endangered the security of navigation, is detained under judicial rules. He however noted that Iran has already released all the ship’s crew members on humanitarian grounds, and if the ship’s captain accompanies them, the crew including the Estonians can return to their country,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran in a press release. Of the 25 crew members 17 are Indian nationals.

Seized on April 13

The Portuguese flagged container ship was captured by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on April 13 as tension flared with the West over Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip. A day later, Iran launched a missile and drone attack against Israel in response to the April 1 attack on the Iranian mission in Syrian capital Damascus.

“Amirabdollahian underlined that compliance with maritime rules and regulations by all ships is necessary and unavoidable in order to maintain maritime safety,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran said. India repatriated one female sailor from the captured ship to Kerala on 18 April. At present at least 16 crew members are yet to return.

Sources here said that there are procedures to be completed before the Indian crew members can return and this will include the Indian, Iranian officials and the owners of the ship who will have to take into consideration factors like maintenance of the vessel while repatriating the crew to their home countries. When asked about a timeline for the return of the crew to India, a source said, “shortly” indicating that the official process is underway to enable the men to fly back.‘

MSC Aries is owned by Gortal Shipping Inc., which is affliated with Zodiac Maritime Shipping Company