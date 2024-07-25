GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Credit guarantee cover extended to ₹7.5 lakh under revamped Model Skill Loan Scheme

Published - July 25, 2024 10:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Maitri Porecha
Maitri Porecha
Skill Development Minister Jayant Chaudhary launching the revamped Model Skill Loan scheme from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹7.5 lakh.

Skill Development Minister Jayant Chaudhary launching the revamped Model Skill Loan scheme from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹7.5 lakh. | Photo Credit: X/@jayantrld

A similar scheme launched in 2015 saw low fund utilisation because individual loans were limited to ₹1.5 lakh, though high-end skilling courses cost much more; new scheme also expands lender network to NBFCs, small banks

Close on the heels of the Union Budget announcement hiking the eligible size of loans for high-end skilling courses under the Model Skill Loan scheme from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹7.5 lakh, Skill Development Minister Jayant Chaudhary launched the revamped scheme on Thursday.

The earlier Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Skill Development, notified in November 2015 to create a credit guarantee fund for courses aligned to the National Skill Qualification Framework, faced multiple challenges. As on March 31, 2024, loans amounting to ₹115.75 crore had been extended to just 10,077 borrowers.

Skill Development Ministry officials said that the low fund utilisation under the scheme over the past decade under the scheme was due to low ticket size of loans (upto ₹1.5 lakh), even as course costs and fees rose due to inflation, leaving many high-cost courses out of the scheme. 

“Only member lending institutes of the Indian Banking Association (IBA) were allowed to lend earlier, and there was low uptake by both private and public sector banks due to their limited reach,” a Ministry official added. Under the new scheme, the lending network has been broadened from only IBA banks to include Non Banking Financial Companies and small finance banks, with access to more skill courses and higher loan limits. 

Budget 2024 announces new scheme offering loans up to ₹10 lakh for one lakh students to pursue higher education

Skilling gap

IBA Deputy CEO Durgesh Panday said that only 5% of the so-called skilled workforce is formally skilled and hence there is a huge skilling gap that needs to be filled. 

Relevant skills are in demand and the cost of acquiring these specialised skills is higher, noted TG Sitharam, chairman of All India Council for Technical Education. While 26.5 crore children enrol in school each year, by the time they come to higher education their numbers have dwindled to 4.3 crore. “If we want to follow the National Education Policy 2020 mandate, then another five crore children who pass school need to be included in the higher education and skilling cycle. We have to make skill training accessible to every individual, especially the large number of students that come from the rural parts of India,” Mr. Sitharam added.

“With the help of this initiative, aspiring candidates can choose from a plethora of skill courses in sectors such as healthcare, IT, AI-data science, cloud application, digital marketing, hospitality, animation, gaming, graphic designing, and drone technology. These courses, driven by changing industry dynamics, offer substantial placement opportunities and potential for international mobility,” said Skill Development Secretary Atul Kumar Tiwari.

loans

