Creative freedom an old tradition of India but people must not misuse it: Sunil Ambedkar

Prant Pracharaks at the Jhunjhunu meet discussed steps to be taken to mark the 75th year of Independence, chief among which was to spread the message of ‘self reliance’ in society

Prant Pracharaks at the Jhunjhunu meet discussed steps to be taken to mark the 75th year of Independence, chief among which was to spread the message of ‘self reliance’ in society

Addressing a press conference on the last day of the three-day long ‘Prant Pracharak’ meet organised at Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh’s Communication head Mr. Sunil Ambekar said that creative freedom is an old tradition of India but people must not use the same to hurt others.

Mr. Ambedkar also condemned the killing of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and added that people of the Muslim community should come forward, talk about it and reproach it.

Answering a question related to the ‘Kaali’ movie controversy that erupted after Canada-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai shared a picture of the goddess on her social media handle in which Kaali is depicted as smoking and holding a gay pride flag in hand, Mr. Ambedkar said that people must be mindful while exercising creative freedom.

“Along with the freedom of expression, public sentiment should also be taken care of,” he added.

Speaking on the brutal killing of Mr. Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Mr. Ambedkar said that such acts are highly condemnable.

“Our ‘Swadheenta’ struggle had many ‘self’s. Like self-reliance, swadeshi, self-employment etc. The swayamsewaks will propagate the same, apart from sharing the information about the unsung heroes of the independence struggle with the people”Sunil Ambedkar RSS Communication Head

“There is democracy in our country. If someone does not like something, then there is a democratic way to give feedback on it. Civilized society condemns this type of incident. The people of Hindu community are responding in a peaceful, self-righteous manner and I urge that Muslim society should also come forward to condemn the same. There are some people in the Muslim community, who have condemned the same but more people must come forward to reproach the same as such incidents are neither in the interest of the society nor in the interest of the country,” added Mr. Ambedkar.

Speaking about the issues discussed in the first post-Covid physical meeting of all India Pracharaks that was held between July 7 to 9 at Khemi Shakti temple in Jhunjhunu, Mr. Ambedkar said that RSS is aiming for expansion to at least 1 lakh places by next year and Prant Pracharaks discussed the ways for expansion as well as the work they have done in the past few years. At present, 56,824 shakhas of RSS are being run across the country.

75th year of independence

Prant Pracharaks also discussed the steps to be taken to mark the 75th year of Independence. The RSS members have been asked to spread the message of ‘self reliance’ in society, which was also the key message in the Independence struggle.

“Our ‘Swadheenta’ struggle had many ‘self’s. Like self-reliance, swadeshi, self-employment etc. The swayamsewaks will propagate the same, apart from sharing the information about the unsung heroes of the independence struggle with the people,” he added.

The RSS has trained nearly 4,000 students and members to mobilise Swaylambhi Bharat Abhiyan that aims to increase employment, skill training and economic opportunities for people. RSS will also organise a 15-day campaign to mobilise more people for August 15, he added.

Informing about the work done by the organisation in the past few months, Mr. Ambedkar informed that in all, 81 ‘Sangh Shiksha Warga’ (training sessions) of students were organised across the country.

“As many as 18,981 people, under 40 years of age, received training in these ‘Shiksha warga’. Also, 2,925 students were trained in 20 other training camps organised for people above 40 years of age. Over 21,000 people were trained in these camps organised across the country. We can say that the work of the Sangh had picked pace again after a brief lull in Covid times,” said Mr. Ambedkar.