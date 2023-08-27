HamberMenu
Creating industrial hubs, implementing single GST rate imperative for shielding MSMEs: Rahul

August 27, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a visit to the chocolate-making factory Moddy’s Chocolates in Ooty ealier this month.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a visit to the chocolate-making factory Moddy’s Chocolates in Ooty ealier this month. | Photo Credit: PTI

Creating industrial hubs and implementing a single GST rate are imperative measures to shield MSMEs which collectively possess the power to drive India's growth engine, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday as he shared a video of his recent visit to a chocolate-making factory in Ooty.

Mr. Gandhi had visited "one of Ooty's most celebrated brands" – Moddys Chocolates – earlier this month while on his way to his parliamentary constituency Wayanad after his Lok Sabha membership was restored.

Nestled amidst the picturesque Nilgiris lies a globally renowned Indian industry -- the chocolate-makers of Ooty, a statement issued by the Congress said.

"On my way to Wayanad, recently, I had the delightful experience of visiting one of Ooty's most celebrated brands: Moddys Chocolates. The entrepreneurial spirit of the couple behind this small business, Muralidhar Rao and Swati, is inspiring," Mr. Gandhi was quoted as saying in the statement.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tries his hands at making chocolates during his visit to a chocolate factory in Ooty recently.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tries his hands at making chocolates during his visit to a chocolate factory in Ooty recently. | Photo Credit: ANI

Equally remarkable is the all-women team which works alongside them, he said. "This dedicated team of 70 women crafts some of the most exquisite couverture chocolates I've ever tasted," he said.

"However, like countless other small and medium businesses across India, Moddys is grappling with the burden of the same adversary - the Gabbar Singh Tax," he said.

"In a landscape where the government appears to favour larger corporations to the detriment of the MSME sector, it is the pure grit of hardworking Indians like the women I met here that sustains India's growth," he said.

Creating industrial hubs and implementing a single GST rate stand as imperative measures to shield these MSMEs, which collectively possess the power to drive India's growth engine, Mr. Gandhi asserted. He said women-led teams like this deserve all the support that can be given. 

In the video shared by Mr. Gandhi, he can also be seen trying his hand at chocolate-making and interacting with the all-women staff at the chocolate factory.

Sharing the video of Gandhi’s visit to the chocolate factory, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter). “Taking forward the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi recently visited a chocolate factory in Ooty, which is run by women. He interacted with them, listened to their experiences, appreciated their hardwork and understood their problems.” People associated with small as well as small and medium industries need to be heard in a similar manner. They need support,” Mr. Ramesh said.

