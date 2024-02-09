Cracks appear in Assam opposition bloc as AAP names candidates for 3 LS seats

February 09, 2024 05:11 am | Updated 05:11 am IST - GUWAHATI

The naming of three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates for as many Lok Sabha seats has exposed cracks in the 15-party Opposition bloc in Assam.

Assam has 14 parliamentary constituencies, nine of which were won by the BJP in 2019. The Congress-led United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA) was formed to make it tough for the ruling BJP to retain these seats or improve upon its performance five years ago.

The AAP on Thursday announced the names of Manoj Dhanohar, Bhaben Choudhury, and Rishi Raj from the Dibrugarh, Guwahati, and Sonitpur constituencies, respectively.

The party’s State leadership had been insisting on contesting these seats but Congress was willing to leave only the Guwahati constituency for it. The grand old party reportedly wants Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the president of ally Assam Jatiya Parishad, to contest from Dibrugarh.

‘Not surprising’

The BJP and the Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), which walked out of an earlier alliance with Congress formed ahead of the 2021 Assam Assembly election, said the announcement by AAP was not surprising.

“The AAP knows Congress did not get any support when Rahul Gandhi’s yatra passed through non-Miya areas. Nobody wants to sink with Congress,” BJP legislator Manab Deka told journalists. Miya is a pejorative word for Bengali Muslims in Assam who are also viewed as ‘Bangladeshis’.

“The INDIA [Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance] has been suffering from a leadership crisis and the AAP knows it can perform better in the elections without the Congress baggage,” Congress-turned-BJP legislator Sushanta Borgohain said.

‘A club, not alliance’

“I prefer to call the UOFA a club rather than a political alliance. Congress opposed when I had proposed a seat each for 14 parties in the Opposition with a chance to win,” AIUDF leader Karim Uddin Barbhuiya said.

The AAP’s decision to contest three Assam Lok Sabha seats followed that of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) not to have an electoral alliance with Congress in West Bengal. The TMC is a constituent of the UOFA but is unlikely to get any seat to contest from in Assam.

“If there is no alliance in a place [West Bengal] where the TMC is strong, there cannot be an electoral alliance in other places,” Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said a few days ago.