Cracking open stubborn rocks and shattering gender stereotypes

March 07, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - Asansol/Dhanbad

The blooms of the palash tree have set the rugged brown landscape of Asansol and Dhanbad on fire. In this otherwise dreary coal mining belt, 3,277 women of Eastern Coalfields Ltd. (ECL) have emerged ground breakers: they crack the earth’s crust, mining coal with heavy machinery, while breaking gender stereotypes.

ECL, which works across West Bengal and Jharkhand, is a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd. (CIL) that employs approximately 20,000 women, and is the top employer of women in a Central public sector enterprise (CPSE). However, that’s just 8% of the company’s 2.4-lakh workforce. The share of women in traditional male dominated on-field mining activities is lower still. However, this male bastion is slowly being breached.

In the vast expanse of Sonepur Bazari in West Bengal’s Raniganj Coalfields open-cast mine, where coal is extracted from an open pit, 49-year-old Bindu Paswan rides laboriously on a giant mechanised shovel. Within 20 minutes she fills a 60-tonne dumper. “She is among our best workers,” an overseer said.

“Many of the women are the finest HEMM (heavy earth moving machinery) operators we have,” said Vinay Ranjan, Director, Personnel and Industrial Relations, CIL.

Ms. Paswan, who finished Class IX, joined the Asansol-based ECL after the death of her husband. The job was offered to her on compassionate grounds, and rather than an office job like her husband’s, the mother of four daughters opted to work in the mine. Her daughters, she said, were proud of her. Three years after joining service in 2010 she was put on ground, to operate a shovel. “It gives me freedom and also provides a lot of recognition. There are not many women shovel operators in the coal mine,” she said.

Ms. Paswan is not the only woman though. In Barmuri open-cast mine in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand, bordering West Bengal, there are about six women shovel operators and drill operators.

Amoti Mejhiyan and Malti Mejhiyan, both in their early 30s, are operating shovels in the open-cast mine pit. “Initially it was difficult to operate such heavy machinery, but now after years of practice I am used to it,” Ms. Malati said. A few hundred metres away in the mine, sari-clad Saraswati Mejhiyan and Kumari Babani Bhuniya are operating a massive drilling machine that helps to blast open the surface. The women prefer morning shifts, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ms. Paswan, Ms. Malti, Ms. Saraswati and others paved the way for a wider revolution in the Indian mining sector in 2019. The Mines Act of 1952, disallowed the employment of women in underground mines completely and the deployment of women in open-cast mines between 7 p.m and 6 a.m. This practically restricted training and the requirement of women mining engineers, resulting in a gender-bias in the technical cadre at the executive level.

In 2019, the Central government opened the field for women, asking mine owners or management to frame Standard Operating Procedures to facilitate employment of women.

Ahuti Swain, Director (Personnel) of ECL, said that women employees were being encouraged to work in groups in underground mines in the operator category. “Women employees have undertaken various challenging roles in mining activities as crane, shovel, drill, fan operators and and more, and have proved their mettle,” Ms. Swain said, adding that 678 women were posted in on-field operations in open-cast mines.

Working in underground mines throws up different challenges. Poulomi Musib was the first woman mining engineer to have completed a B. Tech in mining, from the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), near Kolkata. She was also the first woman mining engineer recruited by CIL in 2011.

After the legal restrictions were withdrawn, Ms. Musib was deployed at Narsamuda Colliery, to complete her training. Narsamuda is an underground mine, where coal is extracted through an incline reaching up to 170 metres below the surface.

“I have to go down the mine daily and when I come up and remove the helmet, it’s as if someone has poured water on me,” she said, referred to the heat in the dimly lit tunnels. “But I love this job; this is something I have wanted to do all my life,” Ms. Musib said. She is happy to be training two other women now. “The recognition that comes with breaking gender stereotypes is very rewarding.”

