Crackdown on CPI (Maoist): NIA charge-sheets two more accused linked to the proscribed outfit

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge-sheet against two accused linked to the proscribed Communist Party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist), for their alleged involvement in carrying arms and explosives to attack security forces.

They have been identified as Vinod Awalam and Ashu Korsa. The agency has invoked various provisions of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Explosives Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

“Both the accused persons are members of CPI (Maoist) and have been found to be involved in the conspiracy of carrying out attacks on security forces. They were apprehended along with weapons and other incriminating material from Mujalgondi village in Kanker district. The two charge-sheeted accused persons were part of the protection and supply team of senior leaders of the CPI (Maoist) and were planning to carry out terrorist attack on security forces in connivance with other cadre of CPI (Maoist),” the NIA said.

About a week ago, in another case, the NIA had charge-sheeted another accused named Pradip Singh Chero in a CPI (Maoist) arrest and arms seizure case of Jharkhand. Chero, a resident of Jharkhand, was the 23rd accused to be charge-sheeted in the case. The State police had initially charge-sheeted nine persons, before the NIA took over the investigations in June 2022 and filed five supplementary chargesheets between August 2023 and July 2024.

The accused was part of a conspiracy by the banned outfit to attack security forces in Jharkhand to avenge the arrest of their top commander, Prashant Bose. The attack had taken place in February 2022 in Peshrar area of Lohardaga district. “At that time, a large number of CPI (Maoist) operatives, led by Regional Commander Ravindra Ganjhu, had assembled in the forest area of Bulbul, Lohardaga, to hatch the conspiracy to attack the security forces. Ganjhu was joined by active CPI (Maoist) cadres Balram Oraon and Muneshwar Ganjhu, along with 45-60 others,” the agency alleged.

Security forces, comprising the State police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, had launched a joint search operation during which they were attacked by the armed CPI (Maoist) men. A subsequent combing operation had led to the seizure of a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

On July 24, the NIA had arrested alleged senior CPI (Maoist) leader Uday Ji in connection with a 2021 Bihar case related to seizure of arms, ammunitions and explosives. He was purportedly a special area committee member of the outfit.

“Apart from arms, ammunition, and improvised hand grenades, several incriminating articles and equipment used in the manufacturing of arms and explosives, along with documents /materials, were seized at the time of the original registration of the case. These were seized from Maoist operative Parshuram Singh @ Nandlal, who had visited a CPI (Maoist) camp located in Budhapahad, Jharkhand, and met Mithilesh Mehta aka Bhikhari and supplied the improvised hand grenades,” as alleged.

Uday Ji was allegedly instrumental in providing financial and logistics support to Parshuram Singh, who was manufacturing the improvised hand grenades at his garage in Danapur, Bihar. These grenades were further supplied to the outfit at Budhapahad in Jharkhand. In December 2021, the NIA had filed a charge-sheet against five accused persons, Parshuram Singh, Sanjay Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Prem Raj, and Md. Badruddin in the same case.

The agency had, on July 24, also conducted searches at multiple locations in Jharkhand’s Ranchi and Latehar in yet another case related to the arrest of CPI (Maoist) operatives, and the seizure of weapons. The NIA had taken over the investigation from the Peshrar police station (Lohardaga) on June 14, 2022. During the searches, ₹36.30 lakh in cash along with digital devices were seized. In that case, the agency had earlier filed supplementary charge-sheets against 22 accused persons.

