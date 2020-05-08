National

CPWD to observe guidelines at construction sites

Mason seen engaged in construction work after the relaxation given by the government during the 45th day of the national lockdown in New Delhi on May 8, 2020.

Mason seen engaged in construction work after the relaxation given by the government during the 45th day of the national lockdown in New Delhi on May 8, 2020.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Mandatory use of PPE and leaving all building materials out for 3 days before use are among the precautions

Using personal protective equipment (PPE) for those on site, setting up designated isolation rooms for those who show COVID-19 symptoms and leaving any new building material untouched for three days before use are among the precautions the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) will be taking for construction work across the country.

Also read: Telangana issues guidelines for construction sites

With some construction activity restarting, as the lockdown restrictions were eased this week, the CPWD issued a set of safety guidelines for construction activity. The guidelines said workers coming from outside would have to self-declare their health status and be quarantined for at least 15 days. Those already on site would not be allowed to leave, unless absolutely necessary and wearing PPE.

Regular thermal scanning to check for fever would be done on all those entering or exiting the work site, the advisory said. Hand-washing or sanitising and “mandatory use of PPE (face mask, hand gloves and other as applicable)” by everyone entering the site was recommended. Staggered start timings and social distancing during training and lunch would be followed, it said.

“Not more than 2/4 persons [depending on size] will be allowed to travel in lifts or hoists. Use of staircase for climbing should be encouraged,” the advisory said.

Also read: Coronavirus | Labour Minister asks CMs to release construction worker welfare funds

All machines or vehicles should be disinfected regularly and all construction material arriving at the site should be left untouched for three days “to ensure safe usage”, the advisory stated. Sites should have isolation rooms to be used in case a worker exhibited symptoms of COVID-19. The worker should be kept in isolation while medical advice was sought, it said. Apart from supervisors, sites should also have a site safety representative. No outsider, including “from the head officer or consultants”, would be allowed on site.

Printable version | May 8, 2020 6:39:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/cpwd-to-observe-guidelines-at-construction-sites/article31536210.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

