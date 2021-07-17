CPWD to complete 100 oxygen plants soon

The plant would carry stickers declaring that it is a “PSA plant under PM CARES”, according to the template shared with the project team.

Out of 100 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants that were allotted to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to construct, around 90 had been completed or are nearing completion, a senior CPWD official said on Saturday.

The plants, being constructed using the PM CARES fund, are a part of the over 1,000 such plants sanctioned to augment the availability of medical oxygen at healthcare facilities in all States and Union Territories.

A senior Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry official wrote to the CPWD team responsible for the project on Wednesday that “all the works on the plant sites” was targeted to be completed by August 15. The letter also shared the “branding” to be displayed on the plants, a total of 1,222 of which had been sanctioned under PM CARES, the official said.

In the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that laid bare deficiencies in oxygen supply, the Centre had announced new PSA plants in hospitals and districts across the country.