CPWD seeks comments on Rajpath plan

NEW DELHI

21 January 2021 22:26 IST

Work is slated to start on February 1

With work on the project expected to begin after the Republic Day celebrations, the Central Public Works Department has invited objections and suggestions to its proposed redevelopment of Rajpath or the Central Vista Avenue.

The CPWD had awarded the contract to Shapoorji Pallonji and Co. Ltd. recently, after its bid of ₹477 crore was found to be the lowest. Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra had said at a press conference on January 11 that the work would start on February 1, after the Republic Day and Beating Retreat ceremonies are completed.

The CPWD has called for objections and suggestions from the public as the area is among “Grade-I Heritage Precincts”, requiring clearance from the Heritage Conservation Committee, apart from the Delhi Urban Art Commission. The CPWD has invited comments via email till 5 p.m. on January 29.

Advertising

Advertising

The project is scheduled to be completed in time for the Republic Day parade in 2022.