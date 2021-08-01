CPWD postpones opening of bids for secretariat buildings again

Last date for submitting bids is August 16

Citing “administrative reasons” again, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has postponed the opening of bids for the construction and maintenance of the first three buildings of the proposed Common Central Secretariat for the fourth time.

The CPWD was scheduled the open the bids on Friday, however, it postponed the last date for submitting bids and opening bids to August 16. After floating the first tender on April 20, the CPWD’s modified tender was floated on June 2. The last date for bids has been postponed from June 16 to June 23, then to July 14, then July 30 and now to August 16.

The three buildings are proposed to be built at the site of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, which has been shifted to the site of Janpath Hotel, at an estimated cost of ₹3,408 crore.