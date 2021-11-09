CPWD invites bids to build new PMO

‘Executive enclave’, estimated to cost ₹1,171 crore, will take two years to complete

The new Prime Minister’s Office, along with other facilities in an “executive enclave” on the south side of the South Block, was estimated to cost ₹1,171 crore and take two years to complete, according to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) invitation for pre-qualification bids for the construction and maintenance project.

The CPWD on Tuesday invited pre-qualification bids by November 24, making the executive enclave the latest of the Central Vista redevelopment projects to get under way. The enclave would house the PMO, a conference facility like the Hyderabad House called India House, the Cabinet Secretariat and the National Security Council (NSC) Secretariat. The buildings, with a plinth area of 87,915 square metres, would be constructed on the south of the South Block after demolishing the structures at the site, the bid document said.

“The enclave will be designed to improve potency and functioning through carefully planned formation of different Departments with supporting facilities. This will ensure prime security and excellent interconnectivity within and with other offices. Relocating them will also ensure security protocols for VIPs and VVIPs without disturbing daily movement of the public in and around the Central Vista.” As proposed by the Centre’s consultant for the project, Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, Planning and Management, the PMO would be shifted from the South Block, which along with the North Block would be converted into national museums.

The Prime Minister’s residence is also proposed to be shifted to a site near the Rashtrapati Bhavan.