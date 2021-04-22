CPWD invites bids for 3 secretariat buildings under Central Vista project

NEW DELHI

These are to be constructed on the plot that houses Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts in Delhi

The Centre’s project of constructing a new common Central Secretariat for its Ministries was kick-started this week with the Central Public Works Department on Tuesday inviting bids for the first three buildings at an estimated cost of ₹3,408 crore.

The CPWD invited technical bids for the two-stage tender process for three buildings to be constructed on the plot that houses the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

The IGNCA is proposed to be demolished and relocated to a new campus at Jamnagar House.

The CPWD estimated the construction work to cost ₹3,269 crore and maintenance for five years to cost ₹139 crore. In the tender document, the CPWD said it did not “bind itself to accept the lowest or any other bid”. The project was estimated to take 24 months to complete. The project would include “dismantling of existing structures [without blasting],” the tender document said in reference to the IGNCA.

The work could take a large number of workers in three shifts to complete, it said.

As a part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, the government is planning to construct 10 new Secretariat buildings on Rajpath after demolishing most of the existing buildings.