CPWD engineers protest against officer

A joint forum of Central Public Works Department (CPWD) engineers’ associations on Tuesday held protests across the country to demand action against a senior officer, who allegedly had two CPWD engineers detained during an inspection in Jammu and Kashmir last week.

The forum also submitted a memorandum to Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri calling for “appropriate disciplinary action” against Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board CEO Nitishwar Kumar for allegedly having executive engineer R.K. Mattu and assistant engineer Rizwan Alam detained for over 10 hours. They said senior officers in client departments should be sensitised in order to avoid similar instances in future.