CPI(M) writes to CEC, questions poll body over alleged secret meeting of Amit Shah with top officials in Tripura

February 15, 2023 02:30 am | Updated 02:30 am IST - New Delhi

Party general secretary Sitaram Yechury has alleged that the Home Minister is trying to "influence" the Assembly elections

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Asian News International (ANI) Editor Smita Prakash (not in frame) during an interview regarding Tripura elections, Adani-Hindenburg row, PFI ban and other issues, in Agartala. | Photo Credit: ANI

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner on Tuesday alleging that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is trying to "influence" the Assembly elections in Tripura.

Reiterating the accusations made by Jitendra Choudhury, Secretary of the Tripura State Committee of the CPI(M), in a separate letter sent to the CEC, Mr. Yechury raised the issue of Mr. Shah's alleged "secret meeting" with top election and police officials, including the Director General of Police.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP.

"This is a very serious issue which concerns the conduct of the Union Home Minister in trying to directly influence the conduct of elections for the Tripura Assembly. You will recall that in our meeting with the full Election Commission last afternoon, we had expressed our apprehensions about such a possibility involving the Union Home Minister. You had assured us that the Election Commission is fully geared to meet all eventualities in ensuring a free and fair election," Mr. Yechury said in his letter.

He said that this development which had been reported in the media had taken place despite that assurance.

"We urge you to initiate urgent action to undo the impact which is clearly a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. We also expect that the Election Commission of India will take report from the special observers and fix responsibility on the BJP and other important election officials who met the Union Home Minister," he said.

Mr. Choudhury, in his letter, has attached a news report about the alleged meeting.

