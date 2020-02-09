CPI(M) tribal front holds anti-CAA rally in Tripura

Gana Mukti Parishad (GMP), the tribal front of the CPI(M), organised a rally in Agartala on Saturday to protest against the imposition of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Tripura. The GMP also demanded empowerment of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Senior CPI(M) leaders, including former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, veteran tribal leader Aghore Debbarma and GMP president Jitendra Choudhury led the rally which went through the major thoroughfares of the city.

The rally assumes significance as it was organised ahead of the elections to the TTAADC. Tribals constitute 33% of the nearly four million people in the State.

The GMP demanded that the provisions of the 6th Schedule of the Constitution be amended to empower all 9 autonomous district councils in the northeastern States, including the TTAADC.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA), a non-political forum floated by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, organised an anti-CAA motorbike rally at Khumulwng, the headquarters of the TTAADC, near here on Saturday.