CPI(M) to rally Opposition parties against ‘undemocratic’ Governors

Party general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the automatic assumption of the Governors as Chancellors of the universities required a serious relooking

Party general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the automatic assumption of the Governors as Chancellors of the universities required a serious relooking

The CPI(M) has started efforts to rally all non-BJP parties, particularly those heading governments in the States, against alleged “undemocratic anti-Constitutional” acts of Governors. The party’s general secretary Sitaram Yechury is in touch with the leaders of the Congress, NCP and the DMK on the issue and he added that parties like the AAP, TRS and other parties would also be contacted for a joint protest meeting to defend the Constitution.

Talking to reporters after a three-day meeting of his party’s Central committee, Mr. Yechury said the process for a joint protest was on. He said the automatic assumption of the Governors as Chancellors of the universities required a serious relooking. “Some States have said that Governors will not become Chancellors. Those legislations passed by the State Assemblies are lying with the State Governors. They are neither signing those legislations nor returning them to the governments. That is where a consensus is required among Opposition-ruled States on how to proceed on this issue. Immediately after Emergency, one of the major demand was the resignation of the then Prime Minister as Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University,” Mr. Yechury said.

The CPI(M) leadership denounced the steps being taken by the Governor of Kerala and said he was trying to advance the political objectives of the ruling BJP to destabilise the LDF government. “The manner in which he demanded the resignation of various Vice Chancellors of the universities in Kerala and later the resignation of the State Finance Minister have no sanction of the Indian Constitution. The Governor in his capacity as the Chancellor of the universities in the State has no authority given by the University Acts passed by the State legislature to initiate such actions,” Mr. Yechury said.

He said the Governor targetted Kerala’s secular, democratic and scientific higher education system to facilitate the promotion of the Hindutva ideological agenda. “The BJP-led Union Government has been targeting Central Universities like JNU, Hyderabad and many others with a similar objective. People of Kerala will unitedly resist such brazen partisanship shown by the Governor and defeat all efforts to destabilise the democratically-elected LDF government,” he said.

He added that in Tamil Nadu too, the leaders of the ruling DMK-led Secular Front government have accused the Governor of expressing views reflecting the BJP’s opinion creating unnecessary controversies and confusion. “The expression of conservative and poisonous ideas while being the Governor is violative of the Constitution,” he added.