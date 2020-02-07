CPI(M) to persuade people not to participate in NPR from March 1: Yechury

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday announced that it would send its cadres to every household persuading people not to participate in the upcoming National Population Register (NPR) survey which, it said, would lead to implementation of a countrywide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“A door to door campaign will begin from March 1 and culminate on March 23. During this period, our cadres will appeal to people not to cooperate with surveyors seeking answers on NPR questionnaire scheduled to begin from April 1. But people must participate in census work,” CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said at a public gathering held to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the NPR and the NRC here.

All Left parties were likely to mobilise public opinion against the NPR, the CAA and the NRC by March 23, which marked the martyrdom of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru, said Mr. Yechury.

“Our generation had participated in anti-Emergency movement to restore democracy in the country. There is a misconception about today’s generation that they live in cyberspace and don’t have anything do with the reality. But they are now out on the street holding national flags in their hands. They swear by the Constitution. We need to carry the momentum forward,” he observed.

“Home Minister Amit Shah had tried to explain the chronology to countrymen that the NPR will come first, then the NRC and finally the CAA. The non-Muslims who do not have any proof would get citizenship automatically. Now, I will tell you what the real chronology is. First the NPR will be implemented. There will be doubtful marks labelled against names of many people. These people will have to show papers to prove their citizenship. Detention camps are coming up everywhere and those who fail to prove their citizenship will go to these camps,” said Mr. Yechury.

A large section of people, including Dalits, tribal people and women did not have any birth documents and they would be forced to stand on queue to prove their bonafide nativity. “The Narendra Modi government is trying to alter the basic character of the country from a secular and democratic nation to orthodox, fascist and Hindutwa country,” he alleged.

Earlier, Mr. Yechury called Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik requesting him not to implement NPR in Odisha. “I explained to him how NPR would lead to the NRC, which his government is opposed to. Mr. Patnaik has assured me to look into this,” he said.