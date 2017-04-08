CPI(M) team seeks prompt justice for Alwar victims

On a visit to Behror in Alwar to enquire into the attack on cattle traders by cow vigilantes on April 1 — which lad to the death of a man called Pehlu Khan — a delegation of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), led by polit bureau member Suhasini Ali, demanded that the district authorities remove the so-called Hindu chowkis (checkpoints) as a measure against vigilantism.

“All the possessions of those attacked, who are in the hospital, should be returned to them by the district administration,” said a statement signed by the delegation, which included CPI(M) Rajasthan State secretary Amra Ram.

“The family of Pehlu Khan must be given compensation and helped in rehabilitation. Others who were injured shall be compensated and their livestock must be returned to them. Also, they should be released.”

Receipts in possession

The police informed the delegation that none of the persons arrested or attacked had any documents to prove that they had purchased the animals legally and were transporting them legally, the statement said. “This was, however, proved to be a false statement because photographs of receipts have appeared in the press,” the statement added. The police also told the team that ₹25,000 was found in the victims’ pockets along with their papers, which were with the hospital administration. The members also met district magistrate Muktanand Agrawal, who said, “Those attacked were in possession of receipts for the cattle.”

“The administration should get details of the purchases from the ‘Jaipur haat vada’ organised by the Jaipur Municipal Corporation. These receipts will certainly contain not only the names of those attacked but also their addresses, in which case it is for the corporation authorities to explain as to why they sold cattle to out of State people,” the team said. “This demand becomes necessary because the police were insisting that transporting cattle to another State without requisite permission is illegal.”