CPI(M) slams ‘horse-trading’ for toppling elected governments

NEW DELHI

16 March 2020 19:01 IST

The party said Union Home minister Amit Shah’s statement in Parliament that nobody would be marked as a doubtful citizen in the NPR updation process was of no consequence as long as the Rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act-2003 remained.

In light of the developments in Madhya Pradesh, the Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s Polit Bureau has denounced the “brazen horse-trading and the use of threats” to enforce defections of MLAs to topple democratically-elected governments and violate the people’s mandate.

“Earlier too, in Karnataka and elsewhere, similar tactics betrayed the people’s mandate in the States,” the CPI(M) said in a statement on Monday, following a meeting of its Polit Bureau on March 14-15. “These are anti-democratic acts which make a mockery of popular verdict of the people and democracy,” the Left party added.

Coronavirus awareness

The party called upon its cadre to create public awareness on the precautions that need to be adopted for containing the coronavirus pandemic. The Polit Bureau commended the Kerala government’s efforts in arresting the spread. It also criticised the Centre for the partial modification of an order that earlier had envisaged providing compensation to families which have lost a member to the virus and for the cost of treatment of positive cases.

Advertising

Advertising

“This has to be reversed immediately,” said the party, which also demanded that the government provide assistance to workers in the informal/organised sectors who may have lost jobs due to the epidemic-triggered shutdowns.

The CPI(M) said Union Home minister Amit Shah’s statement in Parliament that nobody would be marked as a doubtful citizen in the NPR updation process was of no consequence as long as the Rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act-2003 remained. Demanding that these norms be scrapped, the party said, “Unless these measures are undertaken by the government of India, the peaceful protests will continue”.

Delhi violence

The party also condemned the recent communal violence in Delhi and sought a time-bound, court-monitored probe for bringing the guilty to justice. It also condemned the Home minister’s statement on the use of facial recognition technology to identify those involved.

“The government, itself, has admitted before the courts that this technology had an accuracy rate of only 2% in 2018, which dropped to a mere 1% in 2019... this opens up possibilities for harassment and persecution of innocent people. Moreover, there is no legal framework or any judicial order to use such technology for such identification,” it said.

For relief to the victims, the party had collected more than ₹6 crore, with the Kerala State committee having raised more than ₹5.3 crore.

Jammu & Kashmir

Welcoming the release of MP Farooq Abdullah after seven months of detention, the Polit Bureau demanded the immediate release of all those detained from the night of August 4/5, 2019. “J&K Statehood with special status, as it had [been] under the Indian Constitution, must be restored immediately,” it said.

The Polit Bureau also discussed the “collapse” of Yes Bank and observed that “in a classic instance of privatisation of profits and nationalisation of losses, the State Bank of India has been asked to bailout this bank”.