CPI(M) seeks speedy probe into civilian deaths in Army custody in J&K

December 24, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - New Delhi

There must be a speedy investigation into the death of three civilians in Army custody in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir and those responsible for the incident should be punished, the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said in a statement here.

Condemning the incident, the party pointed at media reports that the three civilians – Mohammad Showkat, Safeer Hussain and Shabir Ahmad – were subjected to severe torture that resulted in their deaths. “The J&K administration has announced compensation for the families of the deceased. But that is not enough. There has to be a speedy investigation and punishment meted out to those responsible,” the party said.