CPI(M) revamps State Secretariat in Bengal

Communist Party of India-Marxist [CPI-M] made major changes in its West Bengal unit.

Four members of the highest State body, the State Secretariat, are moving out to create space for new and younger faces.

The decision was taken on the first day of the two-day State committee meeting in the presence of party secretary Sitaram Yechury and other State-level leaders.

Dipak Dasgupta, Gautam Deb, Nripen Chowdhury and former Minister Manab Mukherjee have expressed their desire to be “relieved of their duties,” a party statement said. The supremely powerful leaders of yesteryear – such as Gautam Deb or Dipak Dasgupta – were all State Secretariat members.

Two formerly invited members of the State Secretariat are now being inducted in the body as full-timers. Veteran trade unionist Anadi Sahu is one of them.

Three more young members including the Kolkata district secretary Kallol Majumdar is being inducted in the restructured Secretariat. Former MP Samik Lahiri came in as an invited member.

The party introduced an age ceiling of 75 and dropped one-fourth [20] of State Committee members in 2018; this is the second most extensive change.