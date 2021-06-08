National

CPI(M) questions 25% vaccines for private hospitals

A health worker administers a dose of the Covaxin vaccine in Chennai   | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The Centre’s failed vaccine policy has not been fully reversed, the CPI (M) Polit Bureau said in a statement here. By reserving 25% of vaccines for the private sectors, the party said, the government is providing them with a license to loot. The party has demanded an immediate withdrawal of this clause too, to bring in hundred per cent universally free vaccines.

CPI (M) Polit Bureau said the Modi government has been forced to withdraw its “liberalised vaccine policy” for three reasons — a strong opposition, pushback from States and the Supreme Court’s criticism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to lay the blame at the door of the State governments, the party said, is condemnable. The “liberalised vaccine policy” was a unilateral decision of the Central government.

“However, the failed vaccine policy has not been fully reversed. The Government has chosen to continue the dual pricing policy. As much as 25% of vaccine production is still reserved for the private sector. This is nothing but a license for loot by private manufacturers to make super profits,” the statement said.

And this 25% diversion of vaccines, the CPI (M) said, comes at a time of acute vaccine shortage. This will “dilute and weaken” the need for universal vaccination, essential to prevent a third wave of the coronavirus. The Central government must procure all the vaccines manufactured in India and bought globally and distribute it to States in consultation with them, the statement said.


Related Articles
