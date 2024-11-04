ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) MP responds in Malayalam to Union Minister’s Hindi mails

Published - November 04, 2024 01:12 am IST - DELHI

Mr. Brittas pointed out that the repeated Hindi-only replies suggest a deliberate policy, prompting his decision to respond in Malayalam. He also noted that this issue is not unique to him but also affects other MPs from the Southern States.

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) MP John Brittas responded in Malayalam to “Hindi-only” replies from Union Minister Ravneet Singh during Parliamentary interventions. File image | Photo Credit: ANI

CPI(M) MP John Brittas responded in Malayalam to “Hindi-only” replies from Union Minister Ravneet Singh during Parliamentary interventions.

As per clauses (a) and (b) of sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Official Languages Act, 1963, English has also to be used for all official purposes of the Union and for the transaction of business in Parliament.

The Act also specifies that communication shall be in English between the Union and any state that has not adopted Hindi as its official language.

“The recent pattern of Hindi-only replies contravenes these statutory language provisions, posing a barrier to effective communication and hindering MPs from non-Hindi-speaking regions in their parliamentary work,” Mr. Brittas said.

