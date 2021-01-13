CPI(M)-led Kerala delegation to join farmers’ agitation

The truth is these laws will affect each and every farmer of the country, it says.

A delegation of 1,000-odd Kerala farmers aligned with the All India Kisan Sabha’s State unit will be joining the agitation at Delhi border on Thursday. This is the first delegation from Kerala to participate in the sit-in.

The delegation is led by former Rajya Sabha MP and senior CPI(M) leader K.N. Balagopal. “It is the government’s propaganda that only Punjab farmers are impacted by the three laws. The truth is these laws will affect each and every farmer of the country,” Mr. Balagopal said.

The fact that there is no written assurance on continuing the minimum support price (MSP) is of huge importance for Kerala farmers, he said. Market control is essential for every farmer. Quoting the example of liberalising the rubber market by opening the doors for easier imports from South Asian countries, Mr. Balagopal said the prices of the Indian rubber had fallen by more than half. More than 10 lakh farmers are affected due to this sharp fall.

“These laws also affect every person who is dependent on the public distribution system (PDS). Only 25% of foodgrains that our State consumes is produced here. A huge population depends on the PDS. Having an open market would mean that the prices can escalate and if the corporates are allowed a free run then we could also soon have food scarcity because they will export for better prices,” he said.

The delegation will stay put till the agitation is called off.