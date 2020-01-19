CPI(M) leader Yusuof Tarigami says Bipin Rawat’s ‘deradicalisation camps’ remark shocking

The comment of the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, on “deradicalisation camps” is unconstitutional and shocking, CPI(M) leader Yusuof Tarigami has said.

The Union government should come clear on Gen. Rawat’s comments and clarify whether such camps were indeed being run by it, Mr. Tarigami said in a statement.

“It’s shocking to hear such comments. What the General said goes beyond his brief and the BJP government must clear its stand on this issue.” The government should tell the public where these ‘400 camps’ are as stated by Gen. Rawat, Mr. Tarigami said.

“Deradicalisation camps are completely un-Indian and the assumption that they are needed for a certain age group in one area of the country is clearly a fantasy. Radicalisation should not be associated with just one religion. The fact is radicalisation is taking place in other religions too,” he said. There were already many jails, camps and police stations in Kashmir and there was no need for “concentration camps” too.

“If at all there is radicalisation in Kashmir, it is because of disillusionment. Whatever unilateral decisions taken by the Centre on August 5 are bound to increase the disillusionment.”