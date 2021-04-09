National

CPI(M) flays Varanasi court order on Gyanvapi mosque

The order by a civil court in Varanasi directing the Archaeological Survey of India to ascertain whether a temple existed at the spot of the Gyanvapi mosque violates the existing law, the CPI(M) said.

In a statement, the Polit Bureau pointed out that the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act enjoins the maintenance of status quo in all such religious places of worship.

“The higher judiciary should immediately intervene to nullify the lower court order,” the Polit Bureau said.

The Congress is yet to speak on this issue barring individual comments made by select leaders.

