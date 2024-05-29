ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) denounces Israeli attack on Rafah

Published - May 29, 2024 02:38 am IST - New Delhi

It calls on the Modi government to stop all arms export to Israel

The Hindu Bureau

Denouncing the Israeli air strike on a camp for displaced people in Rafah that killed 45 persons, the CPI(M) called upon the Narendra Modi government to stop all arms export to Israel and raise a demand asking Israel to halt the war and accept a ceasefire.

The death toll in the “genocidal war” on Gaza, the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said, has crossed 36,000. Despite directions given by the International Court of Justice to halt the offensive on Rafah, the Israeli forces are continuing their “inhuman” attack, the party said.

“The Modi government should forthwith demand that Israel halt its war and accept a ceasefire. The government should also stop all arms exports to Israel which are being used in this barbaric war,” the party stressed.

