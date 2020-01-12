CPI(M) demands lifting of curbs in Jammu and Kashmir

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Sunday demanded lifting of curbs in Jammu & Kashmir, asking the government to restore Internet services in keeping with the spirit of the Supreme Court judgment and revoking the detention of political leaders.

“Five months after the abrogation of Article 370 and the dismantling of the State of Jammu & Kashmir, the people of Kashmir continue to be deprived of various rights and liberties. Hundreds of leaders and activists are under detention, right to assemble denied and Internet shut down,” the party said, after a meeting of its Polit Bureau.

Anti-CAA protests

The Polit Bureau hailed the countrywide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). “The CAA undermines the secular concept of citizenship enshrined in the Constitution by introducing a religious criteria,” said the party’s statement, adding that the movement against CAA-NPR-NRC consisted of students, youth and ordinary citizens.

Terming it a brutal repression of peaceful protests, the party criticised the recent police action on Jamia Millia and Aligarh Muslim University campuses. It demanded that all “the false cases foisted on people” during the protests be withdrawn and the arrested persons be released.

While reiterating its demand for withdrawal of CAA, the CPI(M) asked the Centre to not to initiate the NPR process. It also appealed to all the Chief Ministers, who have spoken against the NRC, to put on hold the NPR process in their States.

JNU violence

The party said the JNU Vice-Chancellor, who was “responsible for destroying the character of the university” must be removed.

Holding the ABVP and the RSS activists responsible for the violence on January 5, it accused the Delhi Police of allowing goons to run riot and later facilitating their exit from the campus. “The Delhi police investigations are biased and mostly targeting the student activists belonging to the students union and not the actual culprits,” it said.

The Polit Bureau expressed concern over rising inflation rate and increase in the price of food items and essential commodities.

It also accused the Centre of being discriminatory towards Kerala’s fiscal requirements. “Kerala is entitled to ₹24,915 crore as public borrowing for the year 2019-20. This has been unilaterally reduced by the Centre to ₹16,602 crore...the GST compensation of ₹1,600 crore due in December has not been paid,” it said.

The party also condemned the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the United States in a drone strike in Baghdad.