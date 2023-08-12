CPI(M), Congress and TIPRA leaders meet to discuss alliance in byelection to two Assembly seats

August 12, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Agartala

The Communist Party of India [CPI(M)] and the Congress approached Tripura’s main Opposition party TIPRA (Tipraha Indigenous Peoples Regional Alliance) to form an alliance for the upcoming byelection to two Assembly seats scheduled for September 5.

Senior leaders of the three parties met here on Thursday to discuss the proposal, but the meeting was inconclusive. However, the parties have agreed to meet again.

The Dhanpur assembly segment fell vacant after resignation of Union MoS Pratima Bhoumik and the death of CPI(M) legislator necessitated election in Boxanagar seat.

“We want to put up common Opposition candidates against the BJP on both the seats. We all initiated a discussion and there will be more discussions in the coming days”, Tripura Congress chief Asish Kumar Saha said.

Mr. Saha, Congress MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Gopal Roy, CPI(M) State Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury, CPI(M) leader Ratan Bhowmik and TIPRA leader & Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Animesh Debbarma attended the meeting held at latter’s office in the Assembly.

“I personally believe that people’s aspirations should be respected. The BJP returned to power with less than 40% votes and Opposition vote share was more than 60%,” Mr. Debbarma opined with caution that the apex body of his party, TIPRA, will take the final call on the election issue.

Congress and CPI(M), both part of their national coalition INDIA bloc, already decided to continue the alliance they had forged ahead of the Assembly elections. Under seat sharing arrangement, the CPI(M) had contested Dhanpur and Boxanagar, both in Sepahijala district.

Muslims voters play a dominant role in Boxanagar where BJP candidate Tafajjal Hussain unsuccessfully contested in February 16 assembly polls. The saffron party is expected to give him a ticket this time too.

