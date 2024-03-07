CPI(M) calls for protests against SBI for not disclosing electoral bond details 

March 07, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - New Delhi

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday called for protests against the State Bank India for failing to provide details about electoral bonds to the Election Commission by March 6, calling it an “obvious ploy” to keep the details hidden till the Lok Sabha elections.

The Supreme Court on February 15 struck down as “unconstitutional and manifestly arbitrary” the electoral bonds scheme and directed the SBI to provide the details to the Election Commission by March 6. The bank on Monday moved the top court seeking time till June 30 to comply with the direction.

“This is an obvious ploy to ensure that the details of electoral bonds are not made public till the elections are over. It is unbelievable that the SBI, whose operations are digitised, cannot compile all the relevant details of electoral bonds in a few days time,” the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

It alleged that the SBI “could have taken this untenable stand only due to the pressure of the Modi government”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.