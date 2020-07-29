CPI(M) attacks ‘unilateral’ decision to ‘impose’ new education policy:

New Delhi

The CPI(M) Polit Bureau has strongly denounced the “unilateral” decision to “impose” the new education policy, without discussing it in Parliament first. It also alleged that none of the suggestions given by the stakeholders, mainly the academicia, the teaching community and the students was accommodated.

“Education is in the Concurrent List in our Constitution. It is a gross violation by the Central government to impose a New Education Policy unilaterally bypassing all the objections and opposition recorded by various state governments,” the Polit Bureau said in a statement.

The government had assured that the new policy would be discussed in Parliament. “The draft is, as per norm, placed on the table of the Houses with a statutory time limit within which Members of Parliament can move amendments/give opinions. The Parliament has been completely bypassed,” the CPI(M) said.

The government has also ignored the suggestions from the academia on the subject. “This unilateral drive is to destroy the Indian education system with a policy that seeks greater centralization, communalization and commercialization of Indian education,” the party stated.