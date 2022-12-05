  1. EPaper
CPI steps up on its demand to abolish the post of Governors

Party General Secretary said that BJP govt at centre is misusing the Governor’s office to interfere in the working of elected government

December 05, 2022 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - New Delhi

Sobhana K. Nair
CPI National General Secretary, D. Raja. File.

CPI National General Secretary, D. Raja. File. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Stepping up their campaign demanding abolition of the post of Governors, the Communist Party of India, on December 5, announced that they will be observed December 29 as “ Defend Federalism Day” across the country. The Governors, majority of who are BJP-appointees are interfering in the working of elected state governments violating their Constitutional obligation, party General Secretary D. Raja said.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi Mr. Raja said, that there are several examples of how the BJP has misused the Governor’s office recounting the events in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Puducherry.

“Governors are acting as direct political representatives of the ruling dispensation. This is highly objectionable and condemnable…In a Parliamentary system, we do not need Governors. Situation is such that the Governors are not acting as Constitutional representatives,” Mr. Raja said. He added that the Governor’s office cannot be allowed to function as “camp offices of the BJP”.

“In such a situation, what is the need for a Governor in States that have elected governments? Our party feels that it is time that we demand for the abolition of the post of Governor,” he said.

The party’s decision to hold nationwide protest in defence of federalism and for abolition of Governors’ post was taken at a two-day meeting of its National Executive here that ended on Sunday.

The party has decided to organise different forms of protests in States, including marches to Raj Bhawans, on December 29. Mr. Raja referred to the recent controversies surrounding the governors in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana while alleging that the Constitution is being subverted by the BJP-RSS.

