ADVERTISEMENT

CPI MP Santosh Kunar gives zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha over Statehood demand for Puducherry

April 05, 2023 11:11 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - New Delhi

BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav also gave a Zero-Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over damage caused to crops due to unseasonal rainfall in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country.

ANI

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: AP

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P. Santosh Kumar on April 5 gave a Zero-Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha demanding that the government provide Statehood to the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav also gave a Zero-Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over damage caused to crops due to unseasonal rainfall in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country. Also on Wednesday, Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the "reported procurement of Pegasus-like surveillance equipment by the Government".

On Monday, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned soon after the Parliament resumed its last leg of the ongoing Budget Session after a four-day long break. The last leg of the Budget session had begun on March 13 and witnessed repeated adjournments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US