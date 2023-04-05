HamberMenu
CPI MP Santosh Kunar gives zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha over Statehood demand for Puducherry

BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav also gave a Zero-Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over damage caused to crops due to unseasonal rainfall in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country.

April 05, 2023 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: AP

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P. Santosh Kumar on April 5 gave a Zero-Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha demanding that the government provide Statehood to the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav also gave a Zero-Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over damage caused to crops due to unseasonal rainfall in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country. Also on Wednesday, Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the "reported procurement of Pegasus-like surveillance equipment by the Government".

On Monday, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned soon after the Parliament resumed its last leg of the ongoing Budget Session after a four-day long break. The last leg of the Budget session had begun on March 13 and witnessed repeated adjournments.

