CPI holds protests against stimulus plan

New Delhi

20 May 2020 03:23 IST

Party demands each migrant worker be given ₹10,000 each

The Communist Party of India (CPI) held a nationwide protest against “the indifference of the Modi government to the plight of migrant workers” and “hollowness of the ₹20 lakh crore economic package” announced by Prime minister Narendra Modi. All party units held stand-in protests, carrying placards with slogans at their party offices. The protest was an attempt to reach out to the general public who are living in despair, said party General Secretary D. Raja.

The party has been demanding that each of the migrant worker should be given ₹10,000 to tide over the next few months and help them to travel back home. The party has also demanded that man-days under MNREGA and timely payment under the scheme. The party has demanded that there should be a similar employment guarantee scheme for the urban areas too. The party is vehemently opposed to dilution of labour laws.

